you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi slams dynastic politics; hails BJP's democratic values

Interacting with BJP booth workers from Baramati, Gadchiroli, Hingoli, Nanded and Nandurbar in Maharashtra, Modi said unlike "many cases" where family is the party, for the BJP the party is family.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said democracy runs in the BJP's veins while in many other cases, family comprises the party. His comments came hours after Gandhi family scion Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered politics.

In an apparent reference to Priyanka Gandhi, who has been appointed a Congress general secretary and made in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East, Modi said in the BJP, decisions are not taken on the wishes of a person or family.

"In our party, decisions are taken on the basis of what party workers want," he said.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 06:08 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

