PM Narendra Modi should stop thinking people are fools, they see through everything: Priyanka Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stop thinking people are fools and understand that they see through everything, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Wednesday.

The Congress leader, who is in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, is on a three-day boat journey down the Ganga, meeting people living on the banks of the river as part of her outreach ahead of the elections beginning next month.

"The prime minister has attacked every institution in this country for the last five years, including the institution of which all of you are a part," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.

"So I think the PM should stop thinking that people are fools and understand that they see through all this," she added.

The Congress general secretary went on to say she is not afraid.

"Even if anything is done, and we are harassed, we will not feel afraid. We will continue our fight against them. The more we are harassed, the stronger will be our fight," she said.