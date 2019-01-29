App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 10:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi says BJP will always protect interests of Assam

The BJP has won several seats in the autonomous council polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
As the BJP faces heat over the Citizenship Bill in the northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 29 said his party will always protect the interests of Assam.

Taking to Twitter, he also thanked the people of the state for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party in elections to three tribal autonomous councils.

"Gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Assam for the strong support to @BJP4Assam in polls to three Tribal Autonomous Councils in the state. The @BJP4India is fully committed towards the development and prosperity of Assam," he said.

The BJP has won several seats in the autonomous council polls.

Modi said the government will "always protect the interests of the state. "

"Several initiatives of the central and Assam government have contributed towards transforming lives of the citizens of Assam," he wrote.

Several BJP allies in the northeast will meet in Guwahati on January 29against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 10:08 am

tags #Citizenship bill #India #Politics

