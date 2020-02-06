PM Narendra Modi responds to Rahul Gandhi's jibe

"I have been abused so much that I have become 'gaali-proof'. Such negative comments don't bother me," Modi said.
In response to Rahul Gandhi’s "dande marenge" remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will practice "surya namaskar" more often to brace for the attack.
"I heard an Opposition MP say yesterday that the youth of the country will attack me with sticks in another six months. So, I have decided to perform more 'surya namaskar' to make my back strong enough to bear the assault," Modi said.Addressing the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address, PM Modi said: "Anyway, over the past two decades of my political career, I have been abused so much that I have become 'gaali-proof'. Such negative comments don't bother me."
Speaking in the Lok Sabha. Watch.` https://t.co/jjnLHqGoYH
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2020
While Rahul Gandhi tried to interject his speech, his words got drowned in a loud uproar of cheers for Modi. His attempt, however, did not go unnoticed by the PM, he taunted the Gandhi scion and said: “I had been speaking for the past 30 to 40 minutes, but he tried responding now.” Dubbing Rahul a “tube light (dimwit)”, he said the “current reached him late; some tube lights function like this”.