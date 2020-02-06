PM Narendra Modi responds to Rahul Gandhi's jibe

In response to Rahul Gandhi’s "dande marenge" remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will practice "surya namaskar" more often to brace for the attack.

"I heard an Opposition MP say yesterday that the youth of the country will attack me with sticks in another six months. So, I have decided to perform more 'surya namaskar' to make my back strong enough to bear the assault," Modi said.



Speaking in the Lok Sabha. Watch.` https://t.co/jjnLHqGoYH

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2020

Addressing the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address, PM Modi said: "Anyway, over the past two decades of my political career, I have been abused so much that I have become 'gaali-proof'. Such negative comments don't bother me."

While Rahul Gandhi tried to interject his speech, his words got drowned in a loud uproar of cheers for Modi. His attempt, however, did not go unnoticed by the PM, he taunted the Gandhi scion and said: “I had been speaking for the past 30 to 40 minutes, but he tried responding now.” Dubbing Rahul a “tube light (dimwit)”, he said the “current reached him late; some tube lights function like this”.

While attending an election rally in Delhi on February 5, ahead of the Assembly polls in the National Capital, Rahul had said: “In the next six months, the PM won’t be able to step out of his home because of the youth of the country would be furious with him.” He had added they would beat him up with sticks for not being able to provide jobs to the youth of India.