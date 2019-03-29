App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi protects rich, Congress bats for the poor, weaker sections: Rahul Gandhi

“The 2019 polls are a fight between two ideologies. On one hand are the BJP, the RSS and Narendra Modi and on the other is the Congress," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he protects the rich while his own party bats for the poor, the weaker sections and the farmers.

Gandhi is on a day's visit to Haryana to be part of Congress state unit's ongoing “Parivartan Yatra”.

He was scheduled to address a series of meetings.

"During the past five years, Modi has made several promises to the people of this country. Wherever he goes, he spreads hatred," Gandhi said.

"He promised putting Rs 15 lakh into every Indian's bank account. Did anyone get anything?” he said at a public meeting in Yamunanagar district's Jagadhri town.

He said unlike the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress keeps its promises.

Gandhi recalled the recent Congress announcement on NYAY, a minimum income guarantee scheme, that it plans to introduce if it forms the government.

The Congress leader claimed the prime minister waived loans worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore of 15 industrialists. “Modi protects the rich,” he said.

But the Congress works for the farmers, the weaker sections and the poor, he said.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

