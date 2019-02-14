Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 12:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi promised loan waiver to farmers, but wrote off bank dues of industrialist-friends: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a two-day meet of the All India Congress Seva Dal, Gandhi said every sections of the society, be it farmers, youths or small-scale traders, suffered under the Modi government and they should get justice.

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged on Thursday that he made empty promise of loan waiver to farmers, but wrote off bank dues of his industrialist-friends.

Addressing a two-day meet of the All India Congress Seva Dal, Gandhi said every sections of the society, be it farmers, youths or small-scale traders, suffered under the Modi government and they should get justice.

When the Congress returned to power in Rajasthan, the state government waived farm loans, Gandhi said.

The prime minister made empty promise of loan waiver to farmers, but wrote off bank dues of his industrialist-friends, he charged.

Gandhi said while the prime minister "insults" him, his family and the Congress party, he had hugged Modi in Parliament. "Hatred can be defeated only by love. He has hatred and the love in me countered that hatred," the Congress president said.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 12:11 pm

