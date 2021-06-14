PM Narendra Modi praises Yogi Adityanath's elderly scheme amid dissent reports in Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a recently-launched scheme

The words of praise from the Prime Minister come in the backdrop of reports of dissent against Yogi, ahead of next year’s Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

"Very good initiative!" the Prime Minister tweeted, referring to the ‘Elderline’ scheme offering healthcare and legal assistance for the elderly through the call centres in the state.

Last week, Yogi met PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah BJP chief JP Nadda and others amid murmurs of dissent against Yogi over ‘handling’ of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Days before the PM, senior party leader BL Santosh, who visited Uttar Pradesh to gather feedback through meetings with ministers, MLAs, MPs and the CM, also praised Yogi for his handling of the pandemic.

Yogi was quick to acknowledge the praise by the PM.

“It’s by following your all-inclusive mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas that the state government has been able to extend help and emotional support to the elderly,” he responded.

On May 14, Uttar Pradesh became the first state in the country to launch this scheme for the elderly through call centres which operate 12 hours a day. The helpline number, 14567, receives as many as 80 to 90 actionable calls on a daily basis from various districts of Uttar Pradesh, as per reports