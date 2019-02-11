App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2019 12:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi praises NGO's efforts towards eradicating hunger

The prime minister will also unveil a ceremonial plaque at the event to mark the serving of "3rd billionth meal" by Akshaya Patra Foundation at Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir campus in this holy city.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ahead of arriving in Vrindavan to serve meal to underprivileged schoolchildren, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday praised the efforts of an NGO towards eradicating hunger from the country.

"I will be in Vrindavan today for a unique programme- to mark the serving of the 3rd billionth meal by the Akshaya Patra Foundation. Congratulations to all those associated with this mission. Their efforts towards eradicating hunger are exemplary," he tweeted.

The prime minister will also unveil a ceremonial plaque at the event to mark the serving of "3rd billionth meal" by Akshaya Patra Foundation at Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir campus in this holy city.

A massive stage has been erected at the venue and beautifully decked up.

related news

"The prime minister will serve food to about 20 schoolchildren from underprivileged background in the campus, marking the three billionth meal offered by Akshaya Patra," Naveena Neerada Dasa, the head of strategic communications in ISKCON, said.

Funded by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Akshaya Patra is a not-for-profit organisation that works with the government on mid-day meal schemes.

The foundation has a state-of-the-art kitchen in Vrindavan and Modi will serve food to children near the facility.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP's Mathura MP Hema Malini will also join the prime minister at the event.

"Arrangements have been made for over 10,500 people, including parents, teachers of schoolchildren, our donors and other well-wishers of the foundation, and enclosures have been made for them," Dasa told .

The prime minister and the UP chief minister will address the gathering, he said.

Modi will also pay floral tribute at the Vigraha of Srila Prabhupad, the Acharya of ISCKON, the Union government said.

This would be the prime minister's "first visit to the Chadrodaya Mandir campus" and elaborate arrangements have been made for it, Dasa said.
First Published on Feb 11, 2019 12:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #NGO

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.