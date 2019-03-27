PM Narendra Modi playing politics over anti-satellite missile capability: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing politics over India's anti-satellite missile capability.

"Congratulations to Indian defence scientists for the successful experiment of shooting down a satellite in the space. But the prime minister playing politics under its garb for electoral gains is most condemnable," she said in her tweet in Hindi.

Her remarks came a few hours after Modi announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite.

"The honourable election commission should definitely take cognizance of this," Mayawati said in her tweet.