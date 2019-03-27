PM Narendra Modi playing politics over anti-satellite missile capability: Mayawati

"Congratulations to Indian defence scientists for the successful experiment of shooting down a satellite in the space. But the prime minister playing politics under its garb for electoral gains is most condemnable," she said in her tweet in Hindi.
BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing politics over India's anti-satellite missile capability.
Her remarks came a few hours after Modi announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite.