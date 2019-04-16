App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi must stop looking outwards by talking of Pakistan; jobs, farm distress key issues: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia, the Congress' general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (West), said he is very confident the party's strategy, the candidates fielded and the campaign in the state will result in it winning the trust of the people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hitting out at the BJP for repeatedly bringing up Pakistan in its campaign, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia says Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party must stop looking outwards and gaze inwards as jobs and agrarian distress are the key issues facing the country.

Scindia, the Congress' general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (West), said he is very confident the party's strategy, the candidates fielded and the campaign in the state will result in it winning the trust of the people.

The Congress is fighting the elections in UP on its own strength to rebuild the party, the senior leader told PTI in an interview.

Asked about BJP leaders repeatedly talking about Pakistan in their election campaign, he said, “The key issue in India is jobs, jobs and jobs. The key issue in India is about (the distress faced by) the kisan, the key issue in India is the maan (respect), samman (honour) and pehchaan (identity) of every citizen.”

related news

“Stop looking outwards Mr Modi and and the BJP, look inwards and resolve the issues of the country,” he said.

As far as terrorism and Pakistan are concerned, everyone stands together, there is no Congress and no BJP, only India and the tricolour, he said.

“Whether you are a Congressman or from any other party, the country always comes first,” Scindia said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress' general secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh (East), has also slammed the BJP over its repeated Pakistan references. Instead of speaking about India and what it had done for its youth, the ruling party was talking about Pakistan, she has said.

Describing the party's minimum income scheme ‘NYAY' as a “game changer”, Scindia said the party will raise funds to ensure that ‘NYAY' is provided to the poorest in the country.

“Rs 72,000 in the bank account of specifically the woman member of every family that's below the poverty line is certainly a game changer not for UP alone but for the whole of India,” Scindia said.

“It will cost Rs 3,60,000 crore. We will raise the funds to ensure that we provide that NYAY. This is a fight about samman (honour), this is a fight about maan (respect), this is a fight about pehchan (identity) of every single citizen. That is the statement that we are taking to the people of the country,” he said.

On whether the scheme will have an impact electorally, Scindia asserted that it is not the Congress strategy to do things for electoral impact.

The Congress, in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, has said 'NYAY' or Nyuntam Aay Yojana will assure up to Rs 72,000 a year or Rs 6,000 a month income to 20 per cent of India's poorest families.

Questioned on the possibility of a post poll tie-up between the Congress and the SP-BSP-RLD grand alliance, he said the Congress is fighting on its own might and the results will be there for all parties to see.

"Let's see where the chips fall on the 23rd of May,” he added.

He also dismissed suggestions that a divided opposition had handed the BJP the advantage, saying “we will speak on May 23” when the results will be out and the UPA forms the government at the Centre.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 12:25 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #jobs #Jyotiraditya Scindia #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Notre Dame Fire: Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and others r ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the selfie queen

Notre Dame Fire: When writer Victor Hugo used the cathedral as a backd ...

Saand Ki Aankh poster: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar unleash their ...

Vivek Oberoi seeks 'forgiveness' from Salman Khan After one and a half ...

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

Notre Dame fire: French billionaire pledges 100 million euros to resto ...

Exclusive: How Kalank killed an Avengers movie marathon for fans

Rahul Dravid, Karnataka's Election Commission poster boy fails to vote

With Saree Stuck in Delhi Metro Train Door, Woman Gets Dragged on Plat ...

Sharad Malhotra to Tie the Knot with Ripci Bhatia on April 20, See His ...

Ariana Grande Paid a Cool USD 8 Million for Last-Minute Performance at ...

Arjun Kapoor and His Team of Unlikely Heroes are Set to Nail India's M ...

Salman Khan's Young Retro Avatar in New 'Bharat' Poster is Whistle-wor ...

Nifty, Sensex Hit Record Highs; ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries Lead

I-T Raids Continue in Karnataka, with Dozen Locations Searched on Tax ...

Tiger Woods to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom From President Tr ...

Adani-owned Coal Mine is a Flashpoint for Australian Elections Amid De ...

Lok Sabha Elections in Vellore likely to be cancelled

Not only Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, 36 businessmen fled from country ...

EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayawati and Maneka Gandhi ...

Silchar Lok Sabha Elections: It’s advantage Modi in Assam’s Citize ...

Notre Dame of Paris 'saved' after fire destroys steeple

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex hits record high, bank stocks lead

Polycab India shares list at 18% premium over issue price

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Expect crude prices to stabilise around $66/barrel this year, says Woo ...

Gulbarg massacre survivor to contest against Amit Shah in Gandhinagar; ...

Marvel movies marathon — From Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching a ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 11: Economic, political sh ...

IMD’s ‘good news’ for farmers vs Skymet’s warning of deficient ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Premier League: Arsenal clinch narrow win over 10-man Watford thanks t ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

TikTok ban: Govt asks Google, Apple to remove app from Play Store and ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.