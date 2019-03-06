App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 01:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi misused his office to benefit Dassault: Congress

The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters that the Indian Negotiating Team (INT) to finalise the purchase of the fighter aircraft was sidelined and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval finalised the negotiation at the behest of the prime minister's office.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale aircraft deal, alleging that he misused his office to "benefit" Dassault Aviation and that a case under the prevention of corruption law is made out against him.

The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters that the Indian Negotiating Team (INT) to finalise the purchase of the fighter aircraft was sidelined and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval finalised the negotiation at the behest of the prime minister's office.

The government has rejected the Congress's charge of corruption in the deal with the ruling BJP accusing the party of spreading lies to target it.

Surjewala claimed the government bought the fighter aircraft at a much higher rate than what was negotiated by the UPA and also waived bank guarantee.

The government's claim of buying the 36 aircraft at Rs 59,000 crore is wrong and the INT has put the figure at Rs 64,000 crore, he claimed, accusing the government of misleading Parliament.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Pakistan to Send Envoy Sohail Mahmood Back to India to 'End all Confli ...

Land Rover SVO Unveils New Armoured Range Rover Sentinel with Enhanced ...

Vijender's US Debut Set for April 12, Starts Training Under Hall of Fa ...

Everything You Need to Know About The SPICE-2000 Smart Bombs Used by T ...

Matua Matriarch Binapani Dev​i: The Woman Who Built Bengal’s First ...

Rebel Congress MLA Jadhav Joins BJP, Likely to be Pitted Against Kharg ...

Iranian President Rouhani Accuses US of Trying to Change Clerical Regi ...

Rafale Documents Were Stolen from Defence Ministry, Can't be Shown in ...

Telegu Star Allu Arjun Posts An Adorable Throwback Picture On Marriage ...

JD(S) wants Deve Gowda to contest from Mysore-Kodagu seat; Karnataka C ...

Captain Marvel movie review: Brie Larson's film has crowd-pleasing mom ...

Drying rivers of Madhya Pradesh: Awash in trash, Shipra may cease to e ...

Iraqi children being tried for alleged ties to Islamic State, forced c ...

Donald Trump administration talks tough on trade: India needs to keep ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Real Madrid dumped out by Ajax after 1-4 humbling; T ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt present the ...

MS Dhoni makes his digital debut with Roar Of The Lion

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: The year looks bright with the actress s ...

All England Championship: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth ...

Captain Marvel movie review: The Brie Larson starrer is 'disorienting ...

Allu Arjun shares a beautiful post on Instagram on his 8th wedding ann ...

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sister Sonam Kapoor sends wishes with a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.