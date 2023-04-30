Live News: PM concludes Mann ki Baat; expresses gratitude to AIR team, MyGov, media for the programme's success

April 30, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

Live News: Tourism Ministry Plans ‘100 Days of Action’ to Mark 100th Episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

-From a pan-India design challenge for entrepreneurs to develop substitutes for single-use plastic items to the visit of youths to lighthouses, the Union Tourism Ministry has planned “100 days of action" through the Yuva Tourism Clubs to mark the 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat".



-The ministry will celebrate the 100th episode through its Yuva Tourism Clubs, officials said on Saturday.

-The ministry has constituted 30,000 Yuva Tourism Clubs till date, it said, adding that it proposes to increase the number to 50,000 in the 100 days starting May 1.