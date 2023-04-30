Live News: PM concludes Mann ki Baat; expresses gratitude to AIR team, MyGov, media for the programme's success

Live News Updates: Mann ki Baat, the special radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Modi was broadcasted across 4 lakh sites, including the United Nations HQ in New York, to commemorate the 100th episode of the show. The BJP planned to organise facilities at 100 venues on average in every assembly constituency across the country for people to listen to the radio programme.
Live News: Sambit Patra tweets while listening to Mann ki Baat 100th episode
“Watching the 100th episode of Hon'ble PM Shri@narendramodi Ji’s #MannKiBaat at booth number 214 of the Pipili assembly constituency, Puri.”
Live News: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami listened to the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat, in Nainital
Live News: PM concludes Mann ki Baat
PM concludes Mann ki Baat with quote from the Upanishads -'Charaiviti, Charaiviti, Charaiviti', thanks Akashvani staff and translators, expresses gratefulness towards electronic media professionals.
Live News: PM Modi credits Mann ki Baat for mass movements
Mann Ki Baat has been a catalyst in igniting numerous mass movements, be it 'Har Ghar Tiranga' or 'Catch the Rain', Mann Ki Baat has enabled mass movements to gain momentum: PM Modi
Live News: 'Mann Ki Baat' is an excellent platform for spreading positivity and recognising the grassroot changemakers, says PM Modi
Live News: In every episode, the service and capabilities of countrymen have inspired other people, says PM Modi
Live News: We have highlighted the work of many selfless heroes who have worked in the area of culture and education in Mann Ki Baat
Live News: PM Modi talks to UNESCO’s DG who says the organisation has a longstanding relation with India
How does India want to put culture and education at the top of the agenda globally at the G20 asks UNESCO DG at Mann Ki Baat's 100th broadcast
Live News: PM Modi talks about importance of waste & recycling
Swachh Siachen, E-waste, Swachh Bharat topics taken up in Mann Ki Baat, as the world struggles with issues related to waste and recycling: PM Modi
Live News: We have talked about Incredible India movement several times in the episodes, says PM Modi
Before making international trips, explore the scenic places in India as well: PM Modi
Live News: Several campaigns began with Mann ki Baat, says PM Modi
PM Modi mentions the amp in toy production in the country, raising awareness about Indian dog breeds, and campaign to not hassle with small business owners began from Mann ki Baat episodes.
Live News: ‘PM Modi talks to Manzoor Ahmed, pencil maker from Kashmir
PM Modi’s mention of his business in a previous episode helped him expand his business and now he employs more than 200 people. It has also helped local farmers around him.
Live News: 'Selfie with daughter turned into a global campaign' says PM Modi
"Technology or selfie was not focus of the campaign but the focus was on 'daughter': PM Modi
Live News: People mentioned in the Mann Ki Baat episodes are our heroes, I wish to revisit these unsung heroes of India
Live News: I never feel that I am even slightly away from you, says PM Modi in his 100th Mann Ki Baat address
Live News: Mann ki Baat gave me a solution to connect with my country people, says PM Modi
Live News: Mann ki Baat has been like a worship of others’ qualities for me, says PM Modi
Live News: Mann ki baat 100th episode begins; PM Modi congratulates all countrymen for success of the programme
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questions PM's ‘Maun Ki Baat’
“Today is FekuMaster Special.
The 100th day of Mann ki Baat is being heralded with great fanfare. But it is Maun ki Baat on crucial issues like China, Adani, increasing economic inequalities, price rise of essential commodities, terror attacks in J&K, insults to women wrestlers, non-fulfillment of promises made to farmer organisations, corruption in so-called double-engine state govts like Karnataka, conmen with close links to BJP, etc. IIM Rohtak does some doctored study on Mann ki Baat's impacts while its Director's academic credentials have been questioned by the Ministry of Education Itself.”
Ahead of 100th episode of 'Maan Ki Baat' Sudarshan Pattnaik makes sand art
Prior to the 100th episode of the PM's monthly radio show "Mann Ki Baat," renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a sand sculpture on Puri beach showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with many radios.
Pattnaik's eight-foot-tall, seven tonnes of sand sculpture of the prime minister showed him holding 100 radio.
Live News: Mahua Moitra tweets on Mann ki Baat’s 100th episode:
“Dear Hon’ble Modiji- today is 100th episode of Mann ki Baat due to be telecast live even at UN HQ. Please do tell us:
1. Why India’s athlete betis can’t be protected from powerful BJP predators
2. Why SEBI can’t finish Adani invetigation in SC timeframe
Dhanyavad.”
Live News: Culture Ministry plans multiple events to mark 100th episode of PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'
As Mann Ki Baat clocks the 100th episode, the Ministry of Culture is organising multiple events, such as projection mapping, audio and photo booth, idea booth, etc. to commemorate this momentous occasion. Minister of Tourism of India, G Kishan Reddy said
Live News: 'What Started As New Innovation Became Phenomenal Outreach Program,' says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
“What started out as a unique, unprecedented, new innovation has suddenly, over a period of time, become a phenomenal outreach program where the Head of government, PM Modi communicates and interacts with segments of the population in a direct manner which has a resonance with the audience,” said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri ahead of the broadcast of Mann Ki Baat's 100th episode on April 30
Live News: 'It(Mann ki baat) contributed towards social causes,' says JP Nadda ahead of Mann Ki Baat's 100th Episode
BJP National President JP Nadda, who reached Karnataka on Sunday for campaigning, said PM Modi’s monthly radio show completing 100 episodes is an unprecedented milestone and the show has contributed largely towards social causes.
Live News: 'Mann ki Baat purely non-political,' says Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal
Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal told PTI, "Mann ki Baat is purely non-political." He also said that theBJPhas made arrangements for the broadcast on Sunday of the 100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann kiBaat' (MKB) in 2000 enclosures at the booth level acrossOdishaand appealed to the people and other political parties, like theBJDand Congress to listen to it.
Mann Ki baat Impact: 70 percent are optimistic that India is going to progress says IIM Rohtak study
-73 percentpeople are optimistic and feel country is going to progress.
-58 percentof listeners say living conditions have improved.
-59 percenthave reported increased trust in govt.
-60 percentpeople interested in nation building.
Live News: IIMC survey finds Education, grassroots innovation influential topics in Mann Ki Baat
Education and information about India's grassroots innovators ranked among the most influential topics raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, a survey by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has found.
Live News: Mann Ki Baat encouraging sustainable growth, citizens participation in change making initiatives says report
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann-Ki-Baat radio programme has transformed into an 'inspirational platform' encouraging sustainable progress on priority themes that are core to India's efforts towards achieving the sustainable development goals, according to a study supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Live News: PM Modi Urges Citizens To Tune Into 100th Episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' At 11 am
“Do tune in at 11 AM for Mann Ki Baat 100. This has been a truly special journey, in which we have celebrated the collective spirit of the people of India and highlighted inspiring life journeys,” PM Modi said in a tweet.
Live News: Actor Aamir Khan lauds PM Narendra Modi for Mann Ki Baat's 100th episode
Aamir Khan was all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio show Mann Ki Baat. Aamir was speaking at the National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100 inauguration in New Delhi where he opened up about his thoughts on the radio show. The Laal Singh Chaddha star called the show an “important piece of communication."
Live News: Mann Ki Baat’ 100th Episode to Be Broadcast Live in UN Headquarters
-In a “historic moment”, the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The 100th episode of Modi’s monthly radio address will air at 11 am IST on April 30, which will be 1:30 am Sunday in New York.
-It will be aired in the UN’s Trusteeship Council Chamber.
Live News: Tourism Ministry Plans ‘100 Days of Action’ to Mark 100th Episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’
-From a pan-India design challenge for entrepreneurs to develop substitutes for single-use plastic items to the visit of youths to lighthouses, the Union Tourism Ministry has planned “100 days of action" through the Yuva Tourism Clubs to mark the 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat".
-The ministry will celebrate the 100th episode through its Yuva Tourism Clubs, officials said on Saturday.
-The ministry has constituted 30,000 Yuva Tourism Clubs till date, it said, adding that it proposes to increase the number to 50,000 in the 100 days starting May 1.
Live News: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates congratulates PM Modi on 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’
Congratulating PM Modi on the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Microsoft Co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates said the programme has catalyzed community-led action on sanitation, health, women’s economic empowerment and other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals.
Live News: IIM Rohtak survey shows 'Mann Ki Baat' enhanced people's trust in govt
-Around 59 per cent of people have reported enhanced trust in the government, according to the findings of a study conducted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.
-The details of the study, which has been conducted by IIM Rohtak and commissioned by Prasar Bharati, were released by the government on Monday, days ahead of the 100th episode of ‘Maan Ki Baat’ on April 30.
Live News: Special Screening Of PM's Radio Programme To Be Organised For Coolies In Mumbai
A special screening of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be organised for coolies at Mumbai Central Railway Station Waiting Room(Area ), between 11 am -11.30 am on Sunday.
As many as 100 coolies are expected to participate in the programme.
Live News: BJP's Gujarat unit plans special events, notable individuals to be honoured as part of programme
-The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is set to air in a few hours. In anticipation of the milestone, the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned special events across 19 venues in the state, for which preparations have already begun. These events will focus on the topics and individuals highlighted by Modi in the previous 99 episodes.
-Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will honour notable individuals and organisations as part of the celebrations.
Live News: PM Should Speak About Mhadei Issue in 'Mann Ki Baat' says Congress
The Congress in Goa has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share his thoughts on the Mhadei river water diversion issue in the 100th episode of his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday (April 30).
“BJP leaders from Goa boast that PM Modi has applauded schemes and programmes of the state government through Mann Ki Baat. Now these leaders should tell him to show some guts and speak about the Mhadei diversion and show his love towards a small state like Goa,” Goa Congress Media Department Chairman Amarnath Panjikar