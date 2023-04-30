 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News: PM concludes Mann ki Baat; expresses gratitude to AIR team, MyGov, media for the programme's success

Moneycontrol News
Apr 30, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST

Live News Updates: Mann ki Baat, the special radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Modi was broadcasted across 4 lakh sites, including the United Nations HQ in New York, to commemorate the 100th episode of the show. The BJP planned to organise facilities at 100 venues on average in every assembly constituency across the country for people to listen to the radio programme.

April 30, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

Live News: Sambit Patra tweets while listening to Mann ki Baat 100th episode

“Watching the 100th episode of Hon'ble PM Shri@narendramodi Ji’s #MannKiBaat at booth number 214 of the Pipili assembly constituency, Puri.”

April 30, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

Live News: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami listened to the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat, in Nainital

April 30, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

Live News: PM concludes Mann ki Baat 

PM concludes Mann ki Baat with quote from the Upanishads -'Charaiviti, Charaiviti, Charaiviti', thanks Akashvani staff and translators, expresses gratefulness towards electronic media professionals.

April 30, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST

Live News: PM Modi credits Mann ki Baat for mass movements

Mann Ki Baat has been a catalyst in igniting numerous mass movements, be it 'Har Ghar Tiranga' or 'Catch the Rain', Mann Ki Baat has enabled mass movements to gain momentum: PM Modi

April 30, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

Live News: 'Mann Ki Baat' is an excellent platform for spreading positivity and recognising the grassroot changemakers, says PM Modi

April 30, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

Live News: In every episode, the service and capabilities of countrymen have inspired other people, says PM Modi

April 30, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Live News: We have highlighted the work of many selfless heroes who have worked in the area of culture and education in Mann Ki Baat

April 30, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

Live News: PM Modi talks to UNESCO’s DG who says the organisation has a longstanding relation with India

How does India want to put culture and education at the top of the agenda globally at the G20 asks UNESCO DG at Mann Ki Baat's 100th broadcast

April 30, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

Live News: PM Modi talks about importance of waste & recycling 

Swachh Siachen, E-waste, Swachh Bharat topics taken up in Mann Ki Baat, as the world struggles with issues related to waste and recycling: PM Modi

April 30, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST

Live News: We have talked about Incredible India movement several times in the episodes, says PM Modi

Before making international trips, explore the scenic places in India as well: PM Modi