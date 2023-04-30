English
    April 30, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST

    Live News Updates: Mann ki Baat, the special radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Modi was broadcasted across 4 lakh sites, including the United Nations HQ in New York, to commemorate the 100th episode of the show. The BJP planned to organise facilities at 100 venues on average in every assembly constituency across the country for people to listen to the radio programme.

    • Live News: PM concludes Mann ki Baat; expresses gratitude to AIR team, MyGov, media for the programme's success
      “Do tune in at 11 AM for Mann Ki Baat 100. This has been a truly special journey, in which we have celebrated the collective spirit of the people of India and highlighted inspiring life journeys,” PM Modi said in a tweet.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • April 30, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

      Live News: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami listened to the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat, in Nainital

    • April 30, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

      Live News: PM concludes Mann ki Baat 

      PM concludes Mann ki Baat with quote from the Upanishads -'Charaiviti, Charaiviti, Charaiviti', thanks Akashvani staff and translators, expresses gratefulness towards electronic media professionals.

    • April 30, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST

      Live News: PM Modi credits Mann ki Baat for mass movements

      Mann Ki Baat has been a catalyst in igniting numerous mass movements, be it 'Har Ghar Tiranga' or 'Catch the Rain', Mann Ki Baat has enabled mass movements to gain momentum: PM Modi

    • April 30, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

      Live News: 'Mann Ki Baat' is an excellent platform for spreading positivity and recognising the grassroot changemakers, says PM Modi

    • April 30, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

      Live News: In every episode, the service and capabilities of countrymen have inspired other people, says PM Modi

    • April 30, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

      Live News: We have highlighted the work of many selfless heroes who have worked in the area of culture and education in Mann Ki Baat

    • April 30, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

      Live News: PM Modi talks to UNESCO’s DG who says the organisation has a longstanding relation with India

      How does India want to put culture and education at the top of the agenda globally at the G20 asks UNESCO DG at Mann Ki Baat's 100th broadcast

    • April 30, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

      Live News: PM Modi talks about importance of waste & recycling 

      Swachh Siachen, E-waste, Swachh Bharat topics taken up in Mann Ki Baat, as the world struggles with issues related to waste and recycling: PM Modi

    • April 30, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST

      Live News: We have talked about Incredible India movement several times in the episodes, says PM Modi

      Before making international trips, explore the scenic places in India as well: PM Modi

    • April 30, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

      Live News: Several campaigns began with Mann ki Baat, says PM Modi

      PM Modi mentions the amp in toy production in the country, raising awareness about Indian dog breeds, and campaign to not hassle with small business owners began from Mann ki Baat episodes.

    • April 30, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

      Live News: ‘PM Modi talks to Manzoor Ahmed, pencil maker from Kashmir

      PM Modi’s mention of his business in a previous episode helped him expand his business and now he employs more than 200 people. It has also helped local farmers around him.

    • April 30, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

      Live News: 'Selfie with daughter turned into a global campaign' says PM Modi

      "Technology or selfie was not focus of the campaign but the focus was on 'daughter': PM Modi

