PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Lucknow on October 5

The "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" programme comprises various events including ‘Inauguration of New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape and a conference and exhibition on the subject, at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the state capital.

Moneycontrol News
October 03, 2021 / 08:09 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Lucknow on October 5 and attend the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" programme here at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted a site inspection of the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan days ahead of the programme to be attended by the prime minister, the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Adityanath also issued necessary directives to the officials to complete all preparations in a time-bound manner.

Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon too was present during the inspection of the institute by the chief minister.

A senior official said the programme, to be held by the state’s Urban Development Department on October 5, is to be attended by the prime minister as its chief guest.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Lucknow #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics
first published: Oct 3, 2021 08:10 am

