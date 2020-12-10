PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building | Highlights of PM's speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the building, which is expected to be completed by 2022. (Photo courtesy: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 10 laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building. He performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the building, which is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore.

In a function that saw top leaders of the government, including Home Minister Amit Shah, in attendance, PM Modi's speech, peppered with quotes from Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore, highlighted the event as "milestone in India's democratic history".

Here are the highlights of his speech today:

>> PM Modi said the new Parliament building would be a witness to the creation of an 'Atmanirbhar' India, just as the old Parliament House gave direction to India in the post-Independence era.

>> "The new Parliament building is an example of the co-existence of the new and the old. This is an effort to make changes within oneself in accordance with the time and needs," the prime minister said.

>> Speaking about India's democratic tradition, PM Modi said that democracy is "a culture of India". The prime minister, elaborating further, described democracy as a "life value, way of life and the soul of the life of the nation for India".

>> "We'll have to take the pledge of 'India First'. Our decisions should make the nation stronger and be measured on the same scale - that nation's welfare comes first. Our efforts in the next 25-26 years should be towards how do we want to see India in 2047, in our 100 years of Independence," PM Modi said.

>> The prime minister, who is a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, also spoke about the first time he had entered the Parliament House for the first time. "I can never forget the moment in my life when I had the opportunity to come to Parliament House for the first time in 2014 as an MP. Before stepping in, I bowed and saluted this temple of democracy," PM Modi said.