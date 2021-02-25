English
PM Narendra Modi launches various projects in Puducherry; lays foundation stone for others

The Prime Minister inaugurated a Blood Centre at state-run JIPMER, a Sports Authority of India (SAI) girls hostel at Lawspet and a reconstructed Heritage Mairie Building.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 11:55 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated a slew of completed projects here and laid the foundation stone for others, including in the ports and highways sectors.

Modi laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of Sattanathapuram-Nagapattinam National Highway section, Medical College Building at Karaikal New Campus of JIPMER-Phase I and the development of Minor Port at Puducherry under Sagarmala scheme.

He also laid the foundation stone of Synthetic Athletic Track, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in the Union Territory.

(With PTI inputs)
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics
first published: Feb 25, 2021 11:51 am

