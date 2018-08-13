App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 05:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi is the biggest Ambedkarite: Ram Vilas Paswan

By maintaining the stringent provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act...PM Modi has proved himself as the biggest follower of Dr B R Ambedkar," Paswan said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "biggest Ambedkarite" in the country in the backdrop of Parliament restoring the stringent provisions in the SC & ST Act.

He was addressing "Dalit, Adivasi, Pichhra, Atipichhra Adhikar Sammelan" organised by his party LJP and Dalit Sena, an organisation run by him, here yesterday. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest Ambekarite (Ambedkarwadi) in the country.

By maintaining the stringent provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act...PM Modi has proved himself as the biggest follower of Dr B R Ambedkar," Paswan said.

Parliament had last week passed a Bill to overturn the Supreme Court order relating to certain safeguards against arrest under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The conference was attended by party's parliamentary board chairman Chirag Paswan, Member of Parliament Ram Chandra Paswan, LJP Bihar unit chief and minister in Bihar government Pashupati Kumar Paras, Member of Parliament Veena Devi and other senior leaders of the party.

Paswan- who is a union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution minister in Narendra Modi-led NDA government- said his party would organise similar conferences in various parts of the country to express gratitude towards the Prime Minister besides making people aware about the NDA government's work and achievements. He charged Congress with being an"anti-backward" party.

On reservation in promotion for SC & ST being implemented in Bihar, the union minister said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his priorities towards the community by implementing reservation in promotion.

On Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal, Paswan slammed the opposition for attacking Bihar government over the issue, saying "since they want to do politics on the matter, they have taken it to Delhi from Bihar". He said whatever has to be done has been done by the state government on the matter.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 05:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Ram Vilas Paswan

