App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi is Ambedkar of 21st century: Uttarakhand CM on quota for 'economically weak'

Thanking the prime minister for the "historic" move, Rawat said it is a step forward in realising the goal of "sabka saath, sabka vikas" (development for all).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Constitution architect BR Ambedkar, saying the Centre's decision on 10 per cent quota will immensely benefit the economically weaker sections.

Thanking the prime minister for the "historic" move, Rawat said it is a step forward in realising the goal of "sabka saath, sabka vikas" (development for all).

"Narendra Modi is the Ambedkar of 21st century. Son of poor parents himself, he has thought about the poor of all sections of the society," the chief minister told reporters.

"Reservations on economic basis was being demanded by the economically weaker sections in the general category across the country for a long time. They are going to benefit immensely from the decision," he said.

In a major move ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Cabinet has cleared a 10 per cent job and education quota for "economically weaker" sections, meeting a key demand of upper castes, a staunch BJP support base which has shown signs of a drift from the party.

The proposed reservation will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation enjoyed by the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes, taking the total reservation to 60 per cent.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 04:19 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Trivendra Singh Rawat #Uttarakhand CM

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.