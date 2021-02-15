MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi invites motivational anecdotes for next 'Mann Ki Baat' on February 28

In a tweet, PM Modi shared a link, inviting ideas for the next 'Mann Ki Baat'

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people across the country to share motivating stories for his next "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme on February 28.

PM Modi tweeted and shared a link for the people inviting ideas for the next 'Mann Ki Baat' "Through inspiring examples, January's #MannKiBaat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agri innovation. Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th".

The next 'Mann ki Baat' will be aired on February 28, which is the last Sunday of the month. PM's 'Mann ki Baat' happens on the last Sunday of every month.

In a statement, the government said: "PM Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on the 74th Episode of Mann Ki Baat.

"Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming Mann Ki Baat episode. Share your views in this Open Forum or alternatively you can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record your message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called radio a "fantastic medium which deepens social connect" on the occasion of World Radio Day.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Mann Ki Baat #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics
first published: Feb 15, 2021 10:29 am

