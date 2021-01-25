MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi interacts with award-winning children

In an interaction with the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' awardees via video conferencing, Modi praised the winners and said they should never stop working and stay humble all the time.

PTI
January 25, 2021 / 02:45 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the contribution of children in raising awareness about handwashing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and said that a programme tastes success if they become part of it.

In an interaction with the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' awardees via video conferencing, Modi praised the winners and said they should never stop working and stay humble all the time.

He also asked them to work for the country, urging them to think of what they can do as the nation approaches 75th year of its Independence.

The prime minister also asked them to read biographies and said it will keep inspiring them.

Speaking to a boy who made a farming equipment, Modi said modern agriculture is the need of the country.

Children also played a big role in spreading awareness about sanitation as part of the 'Swachh Bharat' programme, he said.

The government of India has been conferring the Bal Shakti Puraskar under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements in the field of innovation, sports, arts and culture, social service, scholastic field, and bravery.

A total of 32 applicants from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2021.
PTI
TAGS: #India #Politics
first published: Jan 25, 2021 02:32 pm

