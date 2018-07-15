App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2018 09:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi inspects development projects in Varanasi



PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a late night tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight reviewed the ongoing development projects in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, officials said. Modi, who inaugurated a slew of projects in the holy city earlier in the day, paid obeisance at the Kashi Vishwanath temple near the Benaras Hindu University (BHU).

With his entourage, he then headed to Ravindrapuri, Sonarpura, Gowdowlia and Gyanvapi before reaching Varanasi Townhall.

Modi savoured the mesmerizing sight of the old building of the townhall, bathed in sparkling lights of different hues. He then left for Lohatia and Kabir Chaura.

At the Piplani Katra intersection, Modi stopped by the sculpture of Saint Kabir before moving on to the musicians' colony to inspect the 'heritage walk' there.

After visiting Lahurabir, Teliyabag and the Doordarshan tower in Nadesar, Modi reached his rest house.
First Published on Jul 15, 2018 09:42 am

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Varanasi

