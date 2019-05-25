App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 11:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat tomorrow to seek mother's blessings

On May 27, he will be in Varanasi, the LS seat he retained in the elections by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on May 26 to seek the blessings of his mother after his BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections. On May 27, he will be in Varanasi, the LS seat he retained in the elections by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

"Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me," the prime minister tweeted.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 25, 2019 11:00 am

tags #BJP #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics #Varanasi

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Karan Johar can't spend his birthday with Yash and Roohi, but he'll ma ...

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Exclusive: Mumbai turns Purani Dilli for Bha ...

Bharat promotion dairies: Katrina Kaif’s love for florals is a lesso ...

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna paint a pretty picture, but the former ...

Bharat Exclusive! We know why Sunil Grover ditched Salman Khan and Kat ...

Confirmed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes bad for Mani Ratnam's next

Bharat: The latest promo of this Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film has ...

Virat Kohli and Harry Kane exchange pleasantries, but Abhishek Bachcha ...

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Have you seen these Cannes Red Carp ...

Smartphone Apps Can Now Help Detect Early Signs of Alzheimer’s

DU SOL Eligibility Criteria 2019: Delhi University School of Open Lear ...

Hina Khan Opens Up About Controversial Comment on Her Cannes Debut, Sa ...

US Judge Temporarily Blocks Mississippi 6-week Abortion Ban

Regulators Fail to Set Date for Boeing 737 MAX Return to Service

Roland Garros: Federer, Nadal Threaten Djokovic Bid for Historic Slam

Modi Shares Travel Itinerary, Will Seek Blessings of Maa Ganga & Mothe ...

This Woman Convinced Her Mom that She's Dating Keanu Reeves and This i ...

We Need More Films like Disney’s Aladdin and More Women like the New ...

US President Trump and PM Modi to meet at G-20 Summit in June

Hundreds of counterfeit Crocs products seized and 2 arrested during ra ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: What does a historic win mean for the US, China and ...

Political families first casualty in Narendra Modi wave

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Narendra Modi beats opposition with a ...

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

How Sensex, Nifty fared on last three Lok Sabha election results day

See two rate cuts by RBI going ahead, says Deutsche Bank

LDF's debacle in Kerala Lok Sabha polls: NDA's entry as third front ha ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May played Chamberlain before EU ...

Why does the end of Game of Thrones, Big Bang Theory, MCU Phase 3 feel ...

Zakir Musa killing affords establishment opportunity to reach disaffec ...

Gomathi Marimuthu's doping episode raises doubts on NADA's work; reaso ...

Sensex vaults 623 points to lifetime high of 39,435 after Narendra Mod ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

The Queer Take: What I don't talk about when I talk about being a city ...

Vivo V15 and Vivo Y17 are now available at a discount of Rs 2,000 in I ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.