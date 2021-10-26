MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi highlights works of 'inspiring' BJP workers

Moneycontrol News
October 26, 2021 / 12:04 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Noting that a steller role played by generations of BJP workers is a key reason behind the party earning people’s support, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to contribute to a section, Kamal Pushp, in his app that features some "inspiring" party members.

"With the blessings of the people, BJP has got the opportunity to serve across several states and at the Centre. A key reason behind this trust of people is the stellar role played by generations of Karyakartas who have devoted their lives to the Party and nation building," Modi tweeted.

"The NaMo App has a very interesting section known as 'Kamal Pushp' that gives you the opportunity to share and know about inspiring Party Karyakartas from the Jana Sangh days to the present, who toiled to popularise our ideology. Do contribute and enrich this section," he added.

The prime minister also mentioned a couple of BJP members, Pandit Devendra Shastri of Uttarakhand and Mallikarjunaiah of Karnataka, and highlighted their contribution to building the party.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #BJP #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics
first published: Oct 26, 2021 12:04 pm

