PM Narendra Modi has made country proud with Mission Shakti: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had done India proud with the successful testing of an anti-satellite missile.

Fadnavis also congratulated the scientists who achieved the feat and noted that India has become the fourth country in the world after the US, Russia and China to have such a capability.

"Congratulations India! We are now a space power too! And thank you Hon PM Narendra Modi ji for making India proud again by accomplishing #MissionShakti by testing anti-satellite (ASAT) missile & shooting down live satellite in just 3 minutes," Fadnavis tweeted.

"India also congratulates all hard working scientists and entire team for this great achievement and making entire Nation proud," Fadnavis said in another tweet.

Modi announced earlier Wednesday that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite.

Mission Shakti, led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was aimed at strengthening India's overall security, he said, adding that the test was not directed at any particular country.