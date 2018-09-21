App
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 02:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi has gone back on Ram temple, Article 370 promise: Pravin Togadia

"He was sent as an advocate of Ram temple but Modi ji became the lawyer of wives of Muslims," he said, apparently referring to the ordinance brought by the central government on Wednesday to ban the practice of instant triple talaq.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hindutva hardliner Pravin Togadia Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of going back on his promises on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and the withdrawal of Article 370, which gives autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"The country elected Modi for Ram temple, Article 370 and rashtravaad. But he started going to mosque instead of temple, advocated for the release of stone-pelters instead of working for the security of jawans and forgot Ram temple," Togadia told reporters in Badaun.

Under the ordinance, giving instant triple talaq will be illegal and attract a three-year jail term for the husband.

Togadia, who had been with the VHP for more than three decades, has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP leadership.

Togadia criticised the government on its economic policies and also on matters related to India's security. He said the farmers and the youth are faced with immense problems and the lives of jawans are not safe.

Calling Pakistani troops' act of gouging out eyes of Indian soldiers intolerable, he said those who talked about having a "56-inch chest" are silent now. He asked people to remain vigilant towards the country's security.

Asked about 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Togadia said there is still some time for the poll but stressed that those who have been voted to power should be given a chance to correct themselves.

He said whichever party is voted in 2019 will become the alternative for people.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 01:57 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Pravin Togadia

