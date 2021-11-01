MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi greets states on their formation day

Wishing the people of Andhra Pradesh, he said on Twitter, "Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh on the state’s Formation Day. The people of AP are known for their skills, determination and tenacity. That is why they are successful in many fields. May the people of AP always be happy, healthy and successful."

Moneycontrol News
November 01, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the people of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, and Haryana on the formation day of their state.

Kerala, which celebrates its foundation day as 'Kerala Piravi Day', is widely admired for its picturesque surroundings and the industrious nature of its people, Modi said wishing them success in their endeavours.

On the occasion of 'Karnataka Rajyotsava', which marks the state’s foundation day, Modi said Karnataka has made a special mark due to the innovative zeal of its people.

"The state is at the forefront of outstanding research and enterprise. May Karnataka scale newer heights of success in the times to come," he added.

Noting that Madhya Pradesh is rich in natural resources and culture, the prime minister wished it continued success on its foundation day.

On the foundation day of Chhattisgarh, he said the state is known for its folk songs, dance, culture and tradition and wished that it establishes new benchmarks of success.

Greeting the people of Haryana, Modi said the state has preserved its traditions and culture and wished that it continues to create new standards in success.

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala came into bring in 1956 as new states were created on the linguistic ground. Haryana was formed in 1966 while Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.
