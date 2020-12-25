PM Narendra Modi greets people on Christmas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Greeting people on Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world. May his path keep showing the way in building a just and inclusive society, the prime minister said in a tweet.

"Merry Christmas! The life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world," Modi said.

"May everybody be happy and healthy," he added.