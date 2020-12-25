MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Christmas

"Merry Christmas! The life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world," Modi said.

PTI
December 25, 2020 / 09:05 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Greeting people on Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world. May his path keep showing the way in building a just and inclusive society, the prime minister said in a tweet.

"May everybody be happy and healthy," he added.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Politics
first published: Dec 25, 2020 09:00 am

