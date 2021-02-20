MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi greets people of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on statehood days

PTI
February 20, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood days and heaped praise on their culture and traditions. Both states were created on this day in 1987.

"Greetings to the wonderful people of Arunachal Pradesh on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The people of this state are known for their culture, courage and strong commitment to India's development. May Arunachal Pradesh keep scaling new heights of progress," Modi tweeted.

"Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. The entire nation is proud of the great Mizo culture. The people of Mizoram are known for their kindness and commitment towards living in harmony with nature. Praying for the state's continuous growth," he said in another tweet.
