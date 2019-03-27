PM Narendra Modi got himself an hour of free TV: Akhilesh Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got himself an hour of free TV and diverted nation's attention away from issues on the ground, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav Wednesday said, shortly after Modi addressed the nation on India's anti-satellite missile capability.

"Today @narendramodi got himself an hour of free TV & divert(ed) nation's attention away from issues on ground #Unemployment #RuralCrisis & #WomensSecurity by pointing at the sky," he tweeted.

Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers.

Akhilesh also said, "Congratulations @drdo_india & @isro this success belongs to you. Thank you for making India safer.