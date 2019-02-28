PM Narendra Modi desperate only for re-election: Randeep Surjewala

The Congress on February 28 alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "misplaced priorities" and that he was "desperate only for re-election".

The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet, alleged that the prime minister was "hell-bent on creating a video conference record" when the entire country was praying for return of its braveheart pilot.

An IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan after an air combat on February 27 during which the two sides said they shot down each other's warplanes that followed an unsuccessful attempt to target Indian military installations in retaliatory strikes that sparked fears of war.

IAF sources identified the pilot as Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

Twenty-one opposition parties on February 27 expressed "deep anguish" over what they alleged was "blatant politicisation" of the sacrifices of armed forces and urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity.