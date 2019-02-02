App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 02:24 PM IST | Source: AP

PM Narendra Modi defends Citizenship bill at rally in West Bengal

The initiative is part of a Modi government effort to promote India as a sanctuary for persecuted Hindus globally.

Associated Press
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised a controversial citizenship bill pending in Parliament at a rally in West Bengal state, kick-starting his Hindu nationalist party's campaign to retain power in general elections due by May.

In a speech broadcast live on February 2 , Modi urged the opposition Trinamool Congress party-led government of West Bengal to support the bill, saying "my brothers and sisters here need it."

The bill, which passed the lower house of Parliament earlier this month, would give citizenship to some Hindus, Jains, Parsi and several other non-Muslim religious groups from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Protests against the bill have rocked northeastern Indian states bordering Bangladesh.

The initiative is part of a Modi government effort to promote India as a sanctuary for persecuted Hindus globally.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 01:58 pm

tags #Citizenship bill #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

