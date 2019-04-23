App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 10:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi casts vote in Gujarat, says 'voter ID' more powerful than IED

Modi arrived at the polling station set up in Nishan High School, located in the Ranip area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, in an open jeep in the morning and exercised his democratic right.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
PM Modi after casting his vote in Ahmedabad. He appealed to first-time voters to come out in large numbers to cast their votes. (Image: ANI)
PM Modi after casting his vote in Ahmedabad. He appealed to first-time voters to come out in large numbers to cast their votes. (Image: ANI)
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cast his vote here in Gujarat for the Lok Sabha polls and said the power of a "voter ID" is much more than the "IED" of terrorists.

Modi appealed to people to come out in large numbers to vote in all the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha polls.

He arrived at a polling booth set up at Nishan High School, located in Ranip area of Ahmedabad city, in an open jeep in the morning and exercised his democratic right.

BJP president Amit Shah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar constituency, which covers Ahmedabad city, welcomed him outside the school and accompanied him to the booth.

related news

While arriving at the polling booth, Modi greeted thousands of people who gathered on both sides of the road.

After casting his vote, Modi walked some distance from the polling booth and interacted briefly with mediapersons.

"Indian democracy presents an example before the world. While on one hand, an IED (improvised explosive device) is the weapon of terrorists, on the other hand, the voter ID(identity) is the weapon and power of democracy," he said.

"I am confident that the power of voter ID is much more than the IED and we should understand the importance of the voter ID card and come out to vote in large numbers," he said.

Modi said he feels fortunate to participate in "the great festival of democracy" in his home state Gujarat.

"The third phase of polling is taking place today in the country. I am fortunate that I also got the proud moment to fulfil my duty by voting in my home state Gujarat and to have an active participation in this great festival of democracy," he said.

"By voting, I feel the same sense of purity that one gets after taking bath at the Kumbh mela," he told reporters.

Urging people to vote with full enthusiasm, he said, "The intelligence of Indian voters to understand whom to vote and whom not to vote is a matter of case study."

He also welcomed the active participation of young voters, born in the 21st century, who are exercising their franchise for the first time in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, and conveyed his best wishes to them.

"This entire century belongs to those who are voting for the first time. They have to vote for the bright future of this century. Therefore, I would especially urge the new voters to commit to hundred per cent voting," he said.

"I am grateful to all the lovers of democracy who voted in large numbers in the first and second phases of the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister went to seek blessings of his mother Hiraba Modi at his younger brother Pankaj Modi's residence at Raisan village, located close to the state capital Gandhinagar.

He spent around 20 minutes with his mother, who gave him a shawl, sweets and a coconut and her blessings for his victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The prime minister stayed at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar overnight and in the morning went with a limited SPG security cover to seek his mother's blessings.

After meeting his mother, he also briefly interacted with the society residents and allowed children to take selfies with him, before leaving for Ranip to cast his vote.

The excited residents of the locality said the prime minister urged them to vote.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 09:15 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Gigi Hadid will remain in the limelight for the wrong reasons, predict ...

Justin Bieber shares pictures of his ‘bean’ Hailey Baldwin and her ...

Lok Sabha Elections: After Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar finds an ally ...

Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth put a stylish foot forw ...

Priya Prakash Varrier's birthday wish for Osha is sugary sweet!

Ahead of Prince Louis' birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sha ...

Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid: There's a lot more to the supermodel than h ...

Exclusive: Not Salman Khan but THIS person is taking the major calls i ...

Happy Birthday Dev Patel: How a technophobe played a technology expert ...

Sri Lanka Observes 3-minute Silence to Pay Homage to Easter Attack Vic ...

Elections 2019, Phase 3: "Thought He Was Educated," Says Jaya Prada On ...

Elections 2019, Phase 3 : Congress & NCP Will Perform Well Across Indi ...

Here’s What’s at Stake in 2 Lok Sabha Seats of Daman and Diu, Dadr ...

Satyajit Ray: The Lesser-known Facts About the First Indian to Win Hon ...

OnePlus 7 And OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Smartphone Could Launch on May 14: Ever ...

Elections 2019, Phase 3 : Vijay Rupani Says People of Gujarat Keen on ...

India to Get Extra Oil from Major Producers to Make Up for Iranian Oil ...

Apple Could Add Some Popular iOS Features to macOS, Including Screen T ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: 117 constituencies to go to polls today, che ...

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

BJP MP Udit Raj asks party to clear confusion over his candidature, li ...

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex pares opening gains, turns range-bound, ...

Asian stocks inch up but China falters; oil at 2019 highs

Broader global trends to determine market direction, says Tata Mutual ...

LIC New Jeevan Nidhi (818) Review: Should you invest in this pension p ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Precision intelligence warnings on Colombo were ...

EC shouldn't let Rahul Gandhi walk away by expressing ‘regret’ aft ...

Lok Sabha election: Rajnandgaon farmers rue poor implementation of sch ...

Avengers: Endgame creates unprecedented per-release trade buzz for a H ...

Sensex rebounds over 180 points, Nifty above 11,600-mark; RIL, HDFC Ba ...

Asian Wrestling Championships: With advice from Sushil Kumar, Amit Kum ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

WhatsApp scammers are sending fake verification messages to lock users ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.