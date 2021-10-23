MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

PM Narendra Modi calls for continuation of 'double engine' govt to make Goa self-sufficient

Narendra Modi said this while interacting with the beneficiaries and stakeholders of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme' via video-conferencing.

Moneycontrol News
October 23, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for the need to have continuation of "double engine" government in order to realise the vision of making Goa self-sufficient.

He said this while interacting with the beneficiaries and stakeholders of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme' via video-conferencing.

His 'double engine' reference was to the BJP governments at the Centre as well as in the state.

The Assembly polls in Goa, which is currently ruled by the saffron party, are due in February next year. "Goa can become 'swayampurna' (self-sufficient) only when it makes cent per cent use of the developmental avenues and possibilities," Modi said, adding that ’Swayampurna Goa’ is a means to fulfil the aspirations of common people.

"Swayampurna Goa is an assurance of well-being and health of our mothers and sisters. Swayampurna Goa will provide employment and self employment opportunities to youths and unemployed people," he added.

Close

Related stories

Modi said that it is not just a programme of five months or five years, but it is a first phase of the vision for next 25 years. Each one from Goa will have to contribute to achieve the goal, he added.

"That is why, Goa needs continuation of development by double engine government. Goa needs clear policies like the way they are today and a stable government," he said.

The prime minister said that the coastal state needs "energetic leadership like today". "With the blessings of entire Goa, we can make the state swayampurna," he said.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Goa #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics
first published: Oct 23, 2021 01:19 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.