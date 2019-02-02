App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 02:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi blasts Mamata Banerjee over violence on her home turf

Taking his battle for the Lok Sabha elections to Mamata Banerjee's turf, PM Modi also accused his political rivals of misleading the distressed farming community through farm loan waivers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 2 launched a blistering attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of orchestrating violence against BJP workers, claiming she had become jittery due to people's love for his party.

Taking his battle for the Lok Sabha elections to Banerjee's turf, PM Modi also accused his political rivals of misleading the distressed farming community through farm loan waivers.

The prime minister also made a strong pitch for the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to accord Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled their countries due to religious persecution.

Addressing a well-attended event of the Scheduled Caste Matua community, where his speech was welcomed with loud cheers, Modi said, "Now I can understand why Didi (Banerjee) and her party are indulging in violence...killing innocent people. She has become jittery because of your love for us."

related news

Calling yesterday's Budget a "historic step" for the welfare of farmers, the working and middle class, he said these sections were neglected for years after Independence.

"We have announced measures in our budget that will benefit 12 crore small farmers, 30-40 crore workmen, and three crore middle class people," he said.

There was commotion at the rally ground which prompted him to cut short his speech barely after 14 minutes.

Before the rally, the prime minister visited the Matua Thakurbari and sought the blessings of Baro Ma, the current leader of the community and widow of the founder of Matua Mahasangh Harishchandra Thakur.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.