PM Narendra Modi biopic starring Vivek Oberoi to re-release in cinema halls on Oct 15

A biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi starring actor Vivek Oberoi will be the first film to hit the cinema halls once they reopen on October 15, following guidelines released by the Centre as a part of Unlock 5.0.

According to reports, the film, titled PM Narendra Modi and directed by Omung Kumar, will be re-released on October 15.

Producer Sandip Ssingh announced the development on Instagram and said that the last time it was released -- in May 2019, during the Lok Sabha polls in the country -- it could not be watched by many "due to some political agendas".

"I'm proud to be a part of this historical moment! Moreover, due to some political agendas, when it last released, the film couldn't be watched by many. We're hoping the film gets a fresh life in the theatres and makes for a great watch for the people of the nation," Ssingh wrote, adding that PM Modi is the "best Prime Minister of the country".

"What can be better than watching the inspiring story of the most inspiring leader of today's times, as theatres re-open," Ssingh said.

The first time the film was released, it was criticised by the opposition parties, who had claimed that the biopic could give undue advantage to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the polls.

The Supreme Court had also dismissed a petition filed by a Congress activist seeking stay on the film's release, saying the Election Commission (EC) would be an "appropriate" place to seek the redressal.

On its part, the EC had banned the screening of the biopic during poll period, saying any such film that sub-serves the purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in the electronic media. The EC order had come a day before the movie was to be released.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on October 6 released the standard operating procedure for exhibition of films in cinema halls and multiplexes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Besides general safety protocols such as maintaining physical distancing of at least six feet, mandatory usage of face covers/masks and making hand sanitizers available for customers, the SOP document states that occupancy of the cinemas/theatres/multiplexes shall not be more than 50 percent of their total seating capacity.