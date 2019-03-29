App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 08:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi biopic producers reply to EC notice; BJP yet to respond

The Election Commission had sought comments from the makers of the biopic on the Opposition's demand to postpone its release till the Lok Sabha elections get over.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The producers of biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi have responded to an Election Commission notice but the BJP, which was also sent a copy, is yet to reply, sources in the poll panel said.

The Election Commission had sought comments from the makers of the biopic on the Opposition's demand to postpone its release till the Lok Sabha elections get over.

The film is slated for release on April 5.

The Delhi chief electoral officer had already issued a notice to the producers in this regard. The poll body had sought their response on Tuesday on delaying the release.

Vivek Oberoi, who plays the role of Modi, was at the Nirvachan Sadan, the EC headquarters, this afternoon.

Since the film has reference to the BJP, the party was also marked a copy. But it is yet to respond.

On March 20, the East Delhi Returning Officer K Mahesh had issued suo motu notices to the production house and music company behind the film "PM Narendra Modi" and two leading newspapers for publishing advertisements of the film.

Opposition parties have alleged that the film violates the model code and would act like an advertisement for the BJP.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 08:07 am

tags #BJP #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

Next census of India in 2021, says government

83% Lok Sabha MPs are 'crorepatis', 33% have criminal cases: ADR repor ...

Brexit multiple choice - How will UK parliament's indicative votes wor ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent Modi's momentum

Narendra Modi says govt showed courage for surgical strike on land, ai ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Indian markets to be in green on the last day o ...

Top brokerage calls for Friday: BofAML downgrades Eicher Motors, HSBC ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Here are the bulk and block deals of March 28

BJP may not achieve target of 22 Lok Sabha seats in North East as most ...

Massive fire in 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani kills 19, ...

Junglee movie review: Vidyut Jammwal's action-adventure film is well-i ...

Silent killer arsenic slowly poisoning crores of people in West Bengal ...

Mindtree board evaluating 'several options' to stave off L&T's hostile ...

India Open 2019: B Sai Praneeth overcomes familiar foe Sameer Verma in ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

Facebook's banning of white nationalism could be a slippery slope towa ...

Alia Bhatt opens up about having mental health issues

Bollywood's trainer Katrina Kaif sweats it out with Olympic swimmer Mi ...

Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film is hardly electri ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers by 6 runs d ...

Is Akshay Kumar's son Aarav ready to join Bollywood? Daddy has the ans ...

Notebook Movie Review: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl's film is flambo ...

Kangana Ranaut defends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, this is historica ...

Game Of Thrones: HBO to air a two hour BTS documentary after the seaso ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.