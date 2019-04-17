PM Narendra Modi arrives in Pune; to address poll rally in Solapur district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Pune and stayed overnight before leaving for Akluj in Solapur district, where he will address an election rally on Wednesday.

Modi arrived at the Lohegaon airport were BJP leaders, including the party's Lok Sabha candidate from the city Girish Bapat, sitting MP Anil Shirole and Pune city BJP president Yogesh Gogawale received him.

According to BJP leaders, the PM will stay overnight at Raj Bhavan here and leave for Akluj to address an election rally in the Madha Lok Sabha constituency of Solapur district on Wednesday.