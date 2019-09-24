PM Modi's will power made scrapping of J&K special status possible: J P Nadda

BJP working president J P Nadda told a gathering of eminent people here that abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 could happen because of "will power" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "strategy" of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said the move will restore peace in the Valley and foster overall development in the region.

Nadda was speaking at the 'Jan Jagran' meeting under the national unity campaign of his party where he traced the history of the scrapped Article and significance of its nullification.

The meeting was attended by several eminent people from various walks of society in Pune, the cultural and educational capital of Maharashtra.

"Although, the Article was abrogated in one day, it was a long process. While Modiji showed will power, it was backed by the strategy chalked out by Amitji (Shah). We had to take some measures in the Valley prior to starting the process of scrapping the Article," he said.

In a historic move, the Centre on August 5 turned the Article into a dead letter and announced bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UTs).

Nadda said residents of Jammu and Kashmir region can join the mainstream because of withdrawal of the special status.

"The abrogation of Article 370 is not only a joyous moment for the people of India but also for those in Jammu and Srinagar and as well as for those who live in the border areas of the state such as Gujjars and Bakharwals," the BJP leader said.

While replying to a question whether the decision to withdraw the special status will be made part of educational curriculum, Nadda said, "theyounger generation should know all these things in detail".

Earlier in the day, he asked BJP workers to kickstart the campaign for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra.

"If you look at the Opposition, half of their leaders are either in jail or on bail while some are visiting various agencies like the CBI and the ED," he said.

Nadda also added that after the Communist party, the BJP is the only such party where a ground level worker can rise to the higher ranks.