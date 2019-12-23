App
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 08:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi's speech in Delhi full of untruths and misleading statements: Sitaram Yechury

Modi, during his speech at the Ramlila Maidan, tried to alley fears of the Muslim community over the law as protests against it have claimed more than 20 lives nationwide.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Prime Minister's election campaign speech in Delhi on Sunday was "full of untruths, half-truths and misleading statements", CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, demanding that the government cancel NRC and withdraw the contentious amendments to the citizenship law.

"The PM's election campaign speech in Delhi today is full of untruths, half-truths and misleading statements. Whether it be the NRC, CAA or detention camps, the facts are to the contrary," Yechury said.

"There is criminal neglect of people's misery. Unemployment is at its highest, price rise is killing - onions out of reach, farm distress is leading to suicides and there is a recession. But PM doesn't utter a word on this. Only attempts to divide people, but they see through it," he said.

The PM must clearly state that the government is cancelling plans of an all-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) and must repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Yechury said in a series of tweets.

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 08:09 am

tags #CAA #India #Narendra Modi #NRC #Politics #Sitaram Yechury

