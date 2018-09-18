App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi's silence on gangrape unacceptable; shameful government leaves India's women unprotected: Rahul Gandhi

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the gangrape of a 19-year-old board exam topper in Haryana was "unacceptable", adding that it was shameful on the part of the government to leave the country's women unprotected and allow rapistsz to ,walk free.

"Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable. Shame on a government that leaves India's women unprotected and afraid and allows rapists to walk free," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

The Congress chief's remarks came as the Haryana Police failed to nab the main accused even after six days since the gangrape of the 19-year-old woman was reported.

The rape survivor, a board exam topper hailing from Rewari, was abducted from a bus stop in Kanina town of Mahendragarh district on Wednesday when she was on her way to a coaching class.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 04:24 pm

#BJP #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

