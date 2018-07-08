App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2018 10:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi's rally a flop show: Ashok Gehlot

The former Rajasthan CM alleged that the government machinery was misused and officers from patwari to collector in districts were busy arranging crowd for the rally.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

AICC general secretary and former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally a flop show today, saying no interaction took place in the meeting and only pre-recorded statement of beneficiaries were played in the programme.

"The meeting was organised for direct interaction with the prime minister but only a presentation of pre-recorded sponsored clips was shown in the meeting. Will this be called an interaction?" Gehlot said.

He said that these clips could have been sent to the prime minster in a pen drive and that too without spending crores of rupees.

The former chief minister alleged that the government machinery was misused and officers from patwari to collector in districts were busy arranging crowd for the rally. The administrative work got badly affected and government and contractual employees were forced to go to Jaipur.

“It was a government programme but the prime minister and the chief minister turned this into a political platform and they praised each other like anything. The PM did not make any announcement for the state,” he said.
First Published on Jul 8, 2018 10:40 am

