PM Modi responsible for Chandrayaan-2 failure, his presence was 'bad omen': Kumaraswamy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may be responsible for the failure of Vikram moon lander on September 6, according to H D Kumaraswamy. The former Karnataka chief minister said PM Modi's presence at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) could have been a "bad omen".

Kumaraswamy was speaking at a press conference in Mysuru when he said that the timing of Modi stepping in the ISRO headquarters "could have brought a bad omen to ISRO scientists".

Kumaraswamy also said that the "poor" scientists put in hard work for 10-12 years. He mentioned that the Chandrayaan-2 project had been approved in 2008-09 while the funds for the same were released in the year itself.

However, Modi went to the ISRO headquarters to "seek publicity as if he was behind the launch of Chandrayaan-2," Kumaraswamy added.

He went on to add that Modi came to Bengaluru on Sept 6 night to send across a message to the people of the country that he was behind the launch of Chandrayaan. However, the project was the outcome of the scientists and the UPA government during 2008-09, he asserted.

In a setback to the lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 launched on July 22, the soft landing of Vikram lander on the lunar surface did not take place as planned on September 7 morning as the module lost communication with its earth station.

The prime minister specifically arrived in Bengaluru to witness the event with the ISRO team. Explaining the "helplessness" of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa before the Centre on all matters, Kumaraswamy said no one in the state government and the centre had the guts to approach the prime minister for anything.

One example of this was the manner in which the prime minister indicating to the chief Minister and other union ministers present at the ISRO headquaters to leave on the intervening night of September 6 and 7, he alleged.

"The chief minister (Yediyurappa) and a deputy chief minister had gone there... two to three union ministers too accompanied him. In a sign message, he (Modi) indicated them to leave the place, telling them there was no need for them to be there. These people returned with their tails between their legs. This is the condition of the government that represents our people," Kumaraswamy said.