PM Modi's policies creating economic disparity, social hostility and political dictatorship, which will break country: Ramesh

Dec 01, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST

Jairam Ramesh (Image: Reuters)

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies were creating economic disparity, social hostility and political dictatorship, which would break the country in future, and asserted that the sole purpose behind Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra was to ensure that it did not happen.

Ramesh, who is Congress's general secretary in-charge of its communication, publicity and media department, was speaking to reporters at Nazarpur in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Because of Modi's policies of economic disparity, social hostility and political dictatorship, the country is going to break in future and the Bharat Jodo Yatra being taken out by Rahul Gandhi will ensure that it will not happen," he said.

Answering a question about the reason behind Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia leaving the Congress in 2020, Ramesh said he quit the party just to become a central minister and to get back the 27, Safdarjung Road bungalow in the national capital.

"There was no other motive behind it," he said in response to a query.

Ramesh said the yatra will reach Delhi on December 24, where it will take a break of five days.