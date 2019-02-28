App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 01:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi's mega video-conference ridiculous, betrayal of national sentiments: Mayawati

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
BSP chief Mayawati on February 28 hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his proposed address to BJP workers through a mega video-conference, terming it "ridiculous and betrayal of national sentiments" amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

Under the BJP's 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme, Modi is slated to have direct dialogue with about a crore BJP workers, volunteers and others through the "world's largest video conference" at noon on February 28.

"At a time when India is facing hostility of war and country needs firm leadership, PM Narendra Modi instead of concentrating on the matters of national security trying to serve political interest by addressing his BJP workers is ridiculous besides betrayal of national sentiments (sic), Mayawati wrote on Twitter.

"Indian forces foiled Pakistani attack yesterday it is a matter of big relief but an IAF pilot is under Pak custody is a matter of great concern. India should try to do its best at all levels to ensure safe return of the pilot only then the country will feel relief (sic)," she added.

An IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan after an air combat on February 27 during which the two sides said they shot down each other's warplanes that followed an unsuccessful attempt to target Indian military installations in retaliatory strikes that sparked fears of war.

IAF sources identified the pilot as Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

Twenty-one opposition parties on February 27 expressed "deep anguish" over what they alleged was "blatant politicisation" of the sacrifices of armed forces and urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 12:48 pm

tags #India #Politics

