Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi’s interaction with a school girl has been melting hearts on social media

The video has already got over 22 lakh views and more than 7,000 comments.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Whatsapp

To mark the three billionth meal served by Akshaya Patra foundation to underprivileged schoolchildren, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Akshaya Patra Foundation Programme in Vrindavan.

Notably, Akshaya Patra is a Bengaluru-based non-profit organisation that collaborates with the government to provide mid-day meals. After serving food to the children there, the PM had a beautiful interaction with them.

Addressing a boy, Modi began with an apology, saying: "Barah baje milna chahiye tha khaana. Der se aaya Pradhan Mantri, aapka khaana late ho gaya, haina? (Food should have been served to you at 12 noon. You all got late because of me, right?)."

Before the boy could answer, a girl seated beside him comforted Modi saying: "Hum subah khaa ke aaye the (We ate in the morning)," making the PM break into a hearty laugh.

related news

A video uploaded later by the Prime Minister on Instagram gave us a glimpse into his interaction with the schoolchildren. The caption read:

"Had a good conversation with the children. They didn't mind the late lunch :)"







View this post on Instagram


Had a good conversation with the children. They didn’t mind the late lunch :) #AkshayPatra


A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on Feb 11, 2019 at 12:40am PST


The video has already got over 22 lakh views and more than 7,000 comments.

The PM shared another video of the same event on Twitter, where he can be seen serving food to the schoolchildren.

 
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 02:28 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.