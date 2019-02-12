PM Modi’s interaction with a school girl has been melting hearts on social media

To mark the three billionth meal served by Akshaya Patra foundation to underprivileged schoolchildren, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Akshaya Patra Foundation Programme in Vrindavan.

Notably, Akshaya Patra is a Bengaluru-based non-profit organisation that collaborates with the government to provide mid-day meals. After serving food to the children there, the PM had a beautiful interaction with them.

Addressing a boy, Modi began with an apology, saying: "Barah baje milna chahiye tha khaana. Der se aaya Pradhan Mantri, aapka khaana late ho gaya, haina? (Food should have been served to you at 12 noon. You all got late because of me, right?)."

Before the boy could answer, a girl seated beside him comforted Modi saying: "Hum subah khaa ke aaye the (We ate in the morning)," making the PM break into a hearty laugh.

A video uploaded later by the Prime Minister on Instagram gave us a glimpse into his interaction with the schoolchildren. The caption read:

"Had a good conversation with the children. They didn't mind the late lunch :)"

The video has already got over 22 lakh views and more than 7,000 comments.

The PM shared another video of the same event on Twitter, where he can be seen serving food to the schoolchildren.

Had the honour of serving food to children in Vrindavan today. pic.twitter.com/Fs7esScQZA— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2019