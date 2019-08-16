App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 09:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi's Independence Day speech gives little hope for betterment of people's lives: Mayawati

Talking about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, she said the government should make people of the state feel that it is actually working for their welfare as the Modi dispensation claims.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BSP supremo Mayawati sought to flay Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Independence Day address, saying he remained silent over rising unemployment, poverty and atmosphere of fear among different sections of society and gave "little hope" for betterment of people's lives.

Talking about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, she said the government should make people of the state feel that it is actually working for their welfare as the Modi dispensation claims.

Criticising Modi's "silence" over poverty, inflation, unemployment and lack of education, Mayawati also flayed him for announcing no "concrete measures" to address these issues besides those of violence, sectarian tension and casteism.

Close

"There is little hope for betterment of the lives of common people of the country," she asserted.

related news

Terming announcements made by Modi in his sixth consecutive independence speech as the ones that exist only on papers, Mayawati, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said nothing has been implemented which is visible on the ground.

"How can this improve the lives of the people?" she asked.

"Most of the people in the country are concerned about their livelihood," she said.

Expressing concern about slowing down of economy, Mayawati said whatever claims of the growth have been made by the government appear bogus as lives of downtrodden and labourers have not improved..

"The people are concerned about the economic condition of the country and there are fears of economic slowdown," she said.

Advocating some bold measures to tackle the situation, she said, "Under such conditions there is a need to initiate strict measures. It would be most unfortunate if the lives of the poor, labourers and other working people were not improved," she said.

On the issue of one nation one election, she said government should come with a credible and efficient measure which helps the public at large, she added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 08:50 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.