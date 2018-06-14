App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 08:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi's fitness video bizarre, ridiculous: Rahul Gandhi

"Did you see the PM's fitness video? It is ridiculous... I mean... It is bizarre... This is bankruptcy," he said as he poked fun at the video put out by the prime minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fitness video put out this morning as "bizarre" and "ridiculous". Hosting an Iftar party at a luxury hotel here, Gandhi said this amounted to bankruptcy and asked CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury to put out his fitness video to match the prime minister.

"Did you see the PM's fitness video? It is ridiculous... I mean... It is bizarre... This is bankruptcy," he said as he poked fun at the video put out by the prime minister.

Sharing a table with former presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil, Gandhi then turned to Yechury asking him to put out his fitness video as a challenge to Modi's.

TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi, BSP leader Satish Chandra Misra and DMK's Kanimozhi were among those who had a hearty laugh over the prime minister's video.

Mukherjee, Patil and former vice president Hamid Ansari, who were sharing the table, were silently hearing the conversation.

Among others who also attended the Congress chief's Iftar included former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was not present as she is currently abroad.

Earlier, Congress leader Pramod Tewari termed the fitness video as an insult to the supreme sacrifice of the four BSF personnel who died in cross-border firing from Pakistan in Kashmir.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 08:07 am

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.