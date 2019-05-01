App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 01, 2019 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi's efforts led to UN designating Masood Azhar global terrorist: Amit Shah

BJP leaders have credited Modi's leadership for the development as they reacted to what is being seen as a big diplomatic victory for the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
BJP president Amit Shah hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the UN designated terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad's chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist and asserted that this is why "India needs a strong and decisive leader".

"That is why India needs a strong & decisive leader. Grateful to PM Narendra Modi and his diplomatic efforts that led to the UN designating Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. It was long over due. This also reflects PM Modi's commitment towards Zero tolerance against terrorism," Shah tweeted.



Senior party leader and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said India stood vindicated with Azhar now declared a global terrorist.

"India is in safe hands. This marks a high point for the Prime Minister's foreign policy," he said.

With the party making nationalism and the Modi government's actions against terrorism the central theme of its Lok Sabha election campaign, it is set to highlight the UN measure for political dividends in the election season.

Addressing his first election rally in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, Shah said Pakistan has been given befitting reply ever since Modi took over as prime minister.

"Since the BJP government has been formed, India has scored over Pakistan diplomatically. Earlier, there was a time when they used to spread terrorism and also level allegations against us in diplomacy.

"But, since the Modi government has been formed, Pakistan has been isolated in the entire world," Shah told the gathering.

He said that the entire world stands with India and accepted that Pakistan is giving shelters to terrorists.

"Today, the entire world has accepted that Pakistan gives shelters to terrorists. On behalf of the people of the country and the BJP, I want to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this success," he said.

He said it was the Modi government which is protecting the country and appealed to people to vote for the party not because of the work done by its MPs but for the security provided by Modi in the country.
First Published on May 1, 2019 10:23 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

