    PM Modi's ED, CBI do not scare me: Rahul Gandhi

    Addressing a rally at Manglaur in Haridwar district, Gandhi said, "Modi said in a an interview recently that I don't listen to him. He was right. I don't listen to him because I am not afraid of him or his CBI and ED."

    February 10, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he is not afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or "his enforcement agencies" and finds his "arrogance" amusing.

    He said the three farm laws were withdrawn only because of the country's farmers and the Congress.

    He said the three farm laws were withdrawn only because of the country's farmers and the Congress.
    Tags: #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 03:03 pm
