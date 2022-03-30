English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    PM Modi's daily to-do list includes raising fuel prices, showing 'hollow' dreams of jobs: Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi used the hashtag "RozSubahKiBaat" with his tweet attacking the prime minister on a range of issues.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 30, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST

    Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said his daily to-do list includes raising petrol, diesel and gas prices, making farmers more helpless and showing "hollow dreams" of employment to the youth. Gandhi used the hashtag "RozSubahKiBaat" with his tweet attacking the prime minister on a range of issues.

    "Prime Minister's daily to-do list - how much increase in petrol, diesel and gas rates, how to stop discussion on people's expenses, how to show hollow dreams of employment to the youth, which public sector company to sell and how to make farmers more helpless," the former Congress president said in a tweet in Hindi.

    On Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to Rs 5.60 per litre.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 01:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.